UPDATE 1-Vale chief sees iron ore prices $110-140/tonne in 2013
December 3, 2012 / 7:50 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Vale chief sees iron ore prices $110-140/tonne in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Vale SA Chief Executive Officer Murilo Ferreira said he expects iron ore prices to range between $110 and $140 per tonne next year.

Spot iron ore prices were at $116.90 per tonne last week. That was their lowest level since mid-October but significantly higher than the three-year lows below $90 per tonne hit in September due to weakening Chinese demand.

“We have to look at what happens on the supply side and demand,” Ferreira told Reuters. “But I think it’s fair to say that the price will stay in the range of $110 to $140.”

