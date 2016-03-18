Brazil Vale should get permission to operate Brucutu dam next week -official

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA should be granted a temporary provision next week allowing it to operate a dam at the Brucutu mine, a state environmental official said in an interview.

The temporary license is needed to continue production at the 30 million-tonne-per-year mine, with Vale warning it could be forced to close Brucutu in the coming months if environmental licenses were not secured.

Geraldo Abreu, subsecretary for regulation at the state environmental body Semad, said the provision was practically ready and needed only a stamp of approval from federal environmental agency Ibama.