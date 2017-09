RIO DE JANEIRO, July 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Thursday it is selling a 36.4 percent stake in Minerações Brasileiras Reunidas SA for 4 billion reais ($1.2 billion) to an investment vehicle managed by Bradesco BBI SA .

MBR is a subsidiary 98.3 percent-owned by Vale. It consists of mines and logistics services responsible for producing 65 million tonnes of iron ore in 2014. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Christian Plumb)