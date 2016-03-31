FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mitsui mulls reviewing 2014 Vale deal in Mozambique - paper
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 31, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

Mitsui mulls reviewing 2014 Vale deal in Mozambique - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 31 (Reuters) - Japanese trader Mitsui & Co Ltd is considering changing the terms of a 2014 stake purchase agreement with Vale SA in Mozambique after the Brazilian miner wrote off $2.4 billion in assets in the African country, newspaper Valor said on Thursday.

Mitsui had agreed in 2014 to buy stakes in Vale’s Moatize and Nacala projects for $763 million, but no investments have been made so far by Mitsui, according to Valor.

The Japanese trader could reduce the expected investments in the projects and change the terms of a project finance contract, originally expected to reach $2.7 billion, Valor reported.

Representatives with Vale, the world’s largest iron ore producer, were not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Frances Kerry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.