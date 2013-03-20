FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vale set to resume coal shipments from Mozambique after halt
March 20, 2013

Vale set to resume coal shipments from Mozambique after halt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters) - Vale SA , the world’s No. 2 mining company, is set to resume shipments on a number of coal contracts from Mozambique after heavy rain forced to halt shipments on Feb. 15, according to a securities filing late on Wednesday.

Vale said the declaration of force majeure affected the shipment of about 500,000 metric tonnes of coal. The Sena Line that transports coal from Mozambique’s Tete province to an export terminal was shut down on Feb. 12, closing off Vale’s only export route.

Logistics problems are frequent for mining firms operating in the African country.

