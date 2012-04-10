China iron ore demand to remain strong, Vale CEO

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 10 (Reuters) - Chinese demand for iron ore will remain strong, Murilo Ferreira, chief executive officer of Vale, the world’s largest exporter of the mineral, told reporters in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday.

The spot price of iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNO=MB in China rose 0.2 percent to $148.45 a tonne on Tuesday, according to Metal Bulletin. Iron ore is the main ingredient in steel. (Reporting by Sabrina Lorenzi and Jeb Blount; Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)