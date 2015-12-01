FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Vale says Samarco recovery will take time, assistance
#Market News
December 1, 2015 / 3:57 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Vale says Samarco recovery will take time, assistance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Environmental recovery from a burst dam disaster at a Brazilian mine half-owned by Vale SA will take time and a lot of help, miner Chief Executive Murilo Ferreira said at an event in New York on Tuesday.

Fitch Ratings put Vale on negative watch on Tuesday, citing expectations the company will need to provide significant financial assistance to Samarco Mineracao SA, the joint venture with BHP Billiton Ltd that runs the mine. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Writing by Jeb Blount and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
