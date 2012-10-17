FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vale iron ore output falls in 3rd qtr as China demand drops
October 17, 2012

Vale iron ore output falls in 3rd qtr as China demand drops

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian mining company Vale SA said on Wednesday that its iron ore output fell 4.5 percent in the third quarter compared with a year earlier as demand and prices fell in China, its largest market.

Vale, the world’s second-largest mining company, said that compared with the second quarter iron output rose 4.2 percent.

The price of iron ore, the main ingredient in steel, fell to three-year lows in the quarter as the Chinese economy slowed, steel production slumped, and steelmakers used existing iron-ore stock without replacing stock.

China is the biggest producer of steel. The iron ore market, after oil, is the world’s second-biggest commodity market by value.

Iron ore in the Chinese spot market .IO62-CNI=SI rose 2.5 percent to $115.40 a tonne, its first gain in five days, on Wednesday, according to Steel Intelligence. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Leslie Adler)

