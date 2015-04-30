FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Vale says plans to substitute out some old production
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2015 / 2:15 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Vale says plans to substitute out some old production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Vale SA said on Thursday it expects to replace some old higher-cost iron ore production as new capacity comes on stream, the clearest sign yet the miner could cut future output forecasts due to weak prices.

The company has about 22 million tonnes of annual production that it considers to be marginal at the current price, Vale’s Head of Ferrous Peter Poppinga said during a conference call to discuss first quarter results. Some of this could be stopped as new, cheaper tonnes come on stream from expansion projects, he added. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.