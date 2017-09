BRASILIA, April 28 (Reuters) - The global iron ore market is in better condition than expected, with Chinese demand improving, the chief executive of Brazil’s Vale SA said on Thursday.

Murilo Ferreira told investors on a conference call that he had been positively surprised by the health of the Chinese market during a visit to the world’s largest consumer of iron ore in March. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)