FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vale plans to keep stake at CSA mill, CEO Ferreira says
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2013 / 6:31 PM / 4 years ago

Vale plans to keep stake at CSA mill, CEO Ferreira says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Vale SA, the world’s No. 1 iron ore producer, plans to keep its 27 percent stake in Brazilian slabmaking mill Cia Siderúrgica do Atlántico SA, Chief Executive Murilo Ferreira said on Thursday.

Vale has “already done what it had to do” to build and start up the mill, commonly known as CSA, with German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp AG, Ferreira told journalists on a phone conference. The German group is in talks to sell its money-losing Steel Americas division, which includes CSA and a plant in Alabama. Potential bidders include Cia Siderurgica Nacional SA, a Vale rival in the iron-ore mining business.

Vale also said it has not been contacted by mining group Rio Tinto about a possible purchase of its assets in Simandou, Guinea, one of the world’s largest iron ore deposits.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.