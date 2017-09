BRASILIA, April 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA reported on Thursday a first-quarter net profit of $1.78 billion, beating analyst forecasts of $1.06 billion helped by higher iron ore prices and a stronger Brazilian real.

The world’s largest producer of iron ore reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $2 billion. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; editing by Jason Neely)