BRIEF-Brazil's Vale says giant iron ore project to go ahead no matter what
February 26, 2015 / 4:26 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Brazil's Vale says giant iron ore project to go ahead no matter what

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - * Brazil’s Vale does not expect to take iron ore write downs any time soon, the company’s chief financial officer Luciano Siani said on a conference call to discuss fourth quarter results.

* Vale said 90-million-tonne iron ore project S11D project will go ahead regardless of market scenario.

* Vale said leverage could increase just before completing S11D project.

* Brazil’s Vale expects to double iron ore sales to India this year.

* Vale expects iron ore pellet production to increase 10 to 15 percent in 2015 compared to last year. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stephen Eisenhammer)

