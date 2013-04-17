FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vale iron ore output fell 3.5 pct to 67.5 mln tonnes from yr ago
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 17, 2013 / 9:16 PM / in 4 years

Vale iron ore output fell 3.5 pct to 67.5 mln tonnes from yr ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 17 (Reuters) - Iron-ore output at Brazilian global miner Vale SA fell 3.5 percent to 67.5 million tonnes in the first quarter, compared with a year earlier, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Iron ore output fell 21 percent from the fourth quarter.

First-quarter nickel output rose 3 percent from a year earlier to 65,000 tonnes and rose 1.7 percent from the previous quarter.

Rio de Janeiro-based Vale is the world’s largest producer of iron ore, the main ingredient in steel, and the second-largest producer of nickel, a metal used to make steel rust resistant.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.