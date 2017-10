BRASILIA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Vale SA, the world’s second-largest mining company, and Brazil’s government will resolve a 4 billion real ($1.81 billion) dispute over back royalties within a month, Brazil’s mines minister Edison Lobao told reporters in Brasilia.

On Sept. 4 Vale, the world’s largest iron ore producer, said it increased provisions against potential back royalty payments to 1.41 billion reais.