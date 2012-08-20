FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Brazil to resolve Vale royalties issues by October-minister
August 20, 2012 / 11:01 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil to resolve Vale royalties issues by October-minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government expects to resolve a royalties dispute with Vale SA, the world’s second-largest mining company, either this month or by the end of September, Edison Lobao, Brazil’s mines and energy minister told reporters in Brasilia on Monday.

The government alleges that Vale owes about 4 billion reais ($1.98 billion) in back royalty payments, sources told Reuters Aug. 1, the day Brazil’s Mineral Production Department (DNPM) cut the amount it says Vale owes by 600 million reais.

Vale and other mining companies face rising pressure from the state governments of Minas Gerais and Para, Brazil’s largest iron-ore producing regions, to pay more in fees and other royalties

Even with the Aug. 1, reduction, the 4 billion amount the government says Vale owes is double that which many in the market believe Vale owes.

Lobao also said the government expects to resolve a legal dispute that has stopped work on the Belo Monte Hydroelectric dam in the country’s Amazon region “soon.”

