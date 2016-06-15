Vale-BHP's Samarco no longer sees operations resuming this year

A view of the Samarco mine, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd, in Mariana, Brazil, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Washington Alves

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Samarco, a joint venture between Vale SA and BHP Billiton, no longer expects to resume mining operations this year, Benedito Waldson, the company’s head of human resources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The lack of clarity of when the company would receive the necessary licenses to restart operations had forced the company to move to lay off over 1,000 workers, Waldson said. The Samarco iron ore mine was closed last November after a deadly tailings dam spill.