BRIEF-Ormat Technologies says no discussions for sale of company or its business
* Ormat technologies inc. Responds to press reports about potential transaction
BRASILIA Feb 24 Murilo Ferreira, chief executive of Vale SA, said on Friday he did not know who will succeed him when he steps down from the helm of the Brazilian miner in May.
The company's maximum retirement age of 65 played a part in the decision not to renew his contract, Ferreira told reporters on a conference call. Ferreira only turns 64 this year, but he explained that the chief executive term is for six years.
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Ormat technologies inc. Responds to press reports about potential transaction
Feb 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up about 5 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent higher at 7,253.00 points on Monday, helped by earnings updates and weak sterling, although motor insurers were hit by a regulatory change that could lead to higher payouts. * SHELL: A Nigerian court will rule on March 13 on a request by Royal Dutch Shell and Italy's Eni to lift the temporary seizing of a long-di
LONDON, Feb 28 The "sheer intransigence" of Theresa May's British government over Brexit could lead to a second Scottish independence referendum, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday, warning time was running out for the country to change course.