FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Brazil's Vale plans to double iron ore exports to China in 5 years
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2014 / 7:50 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Vale plans to double iron ore exports to China in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds additional comment by Martins)

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian mining company Vale SA plans to double its iron ore exports to China within five years, Jose Carlos Martins, the company’s head of ferrous metals, told reporters on Thursday.

Rio de Janeiro-based Vale is the largest producer and exporter of iron ore, the main ingredient needed to make steel.

Martins also said the company plans to export about 400 million tonnes of iron ore a year within five years, nearly 50 percent more than the 270 million tonnes it exported in 2013.

Vale is considering the purchase or hiring of new ships to transport the new volumes of iron ore to China, Martins said.

Vale preferred shares, the company’s most-traded class of stock, fell 0.9 percent to 28.15 reais in late-afternoon trading on Thursday in Sao Paulo. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by Peter Galloway and Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.