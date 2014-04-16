FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Vale says China pessimism not justified - CEO
April 16, 2014

Brazil's Vale says China pessimism not justified - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, April 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian mining firm Vale SA believes current market pessimism over China, a top buyer of its iron ore, is not justified, Chief Executive Murillo Ferreira told Reuters on Wednesday.

Ferreira also said the company has not received any official communication from Guinea since a technical committee in the African nation recommended its rights to exploit an iron ore deposit with partner BSG Resources be stripped. (Reporting by Jeferson Ribeiro; Writing by Caroline Stauffer)

