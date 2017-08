BRASILIA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - A new shareholder agreement for Vale SA is under discussion, the company said on Thursday in a securities filing.

Leading shareholders of the miner are close to endorsing a plan to turn the world's No. 1 iron ore producer into a company with dispersed share ownership within six years, two people familiar with the talks told Reuters. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Susan Fenton)