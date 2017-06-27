BRIEF-BioNitrogen says unable to reorganize under protection of Chapter 11
* BioNitrogen announces results of chapter 11 process, the shutdown of all corporate activity and the resignation of chairman and CEO, Graham Copley
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 27 Shareholders of Vale SA on Tuesday approved a plan to make the world's No. 1 iron ore producer a company with dispersed share ownership, the press office said, in a landmark step aimed at enhancing transparency and equal rights.
Shareholders approved all seven items on the restructuring agenda, including the voluntary conversion of preferred shares into common shares, the office said. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira, Alexandra Alper and Guillermo Para-Bernal)
SAO PAULO, June 27 Brazil's São Paulo state will send officials and advisors to China, Europe and North America next month to meet investors interested in the privatization of state-controlled power firm CESP, a source with knowledge of the plans told Reuters on Tuesday.