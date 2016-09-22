FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Vale has not decided on sale of fertilizer unit - filing
September 22, 2016 / 10:05 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Vale has not decided on sale of fertilizer unit - filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The board of directors of Brazilian mining company Vale SA has not yet made a decision on selling a stake in its fertilizer unit, the company said in a securities filing on Thursday.

The Rio de Janeiro-based company, the world's largest exporter of iron ore, is still looking for a strategic partner for its fertilizer business, a sale that would help reduce Vale's capital needs, cut debt and reduce risk. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, writing by Jeb Blount)

