8 months ago
Fire breaks out at Vale fertilizer unit, production halted
January 5, 2017 / 6:22 PM / 8 months ago

Fire breaks out at Vale fertilizer unit, production halted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - A fire broke out on Thursday at a Vale fertilizer unit in Sao Paulo state, the company confirmed. It was not immediately clear what, if any, damage, there was, but production at the facility halted.

G1, the website for Globo TV, reported that an explosion was heard just before the fire broke out and that ammonium nitrate was spewing from the facility in the industrial city of Cubatao.

There was no immediate word on deaths or injuries. (Reporting by Roberto Samora; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

