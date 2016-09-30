FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Vale intends to form partnership in fertilizers
September 30, 2016 / 3:00 AM / a year ago

Brazil's Vale intends to form partnership in fertilizers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Vale SA intends to form a strategic partnership in fertilizers, a segment in which the world's largest iron ore producer, has failed to find a partner or sell in recent years.

In a securities filing on Thursday, Rio de Janeiro-based Vale said board members did not discuss a sale of the fertilizers unit. In recent days, several local newspapers said a sale of the unit would be approved at the Thursday board meeting.

Reuters reported on June 17 that Mosaic Co was in talks with Vale about the fertilizer unit, following the collapse of an attempted venture with Apollo Global Management LLC for the division. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Michael Perry)

