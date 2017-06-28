SAO PAULO, June 28 The high correlation between
iron ore price trends and cash generation at Vale SA shows the
dependence that the world's No. 1 producer of the mineral has on
that segment, a presentation to investors showed on Tuesday.
Slides of the presentation by Chief Executive Officer Fabio
Schvartsman at a Citigroup Inc event in São Paulo also pointed
to the importance of ferrous minerals in Vale's assets despite
efforts to diversify. Underperforming operations at Vale will
have to be reassessed, Schvartsman said in the presentation.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)