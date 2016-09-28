FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vale says expects current iron ore price equilibrium to continue
September 28, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

Vale says expects current iron ore price equilibrium to continue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's Vale SA , the world's largest iron ore exporter, said on Wednesday it expects balanced supply and demand in the iron ore market to continue with Brazil adding most of the world's new seaborne supply in 2017.

Brazil will add 28 million tonnes of ore to the seaborne market in 2017, 58 percent of the net new supply in the main international market for high-quality ore, according to a company report presented by Chief Executive Murilo Ferrira. (Reporting by Jeb Blount)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
