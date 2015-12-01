FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Vale estimates $443 mln Samarco impact in 2016
December 1, 2015 / 12:21 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Vale estimates $443 mln Samarco impact in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA said in a Tuesday presentation that the impact of the Samarco dam burst could be $443 million in 2016 and that it planned to reduce investments by around $6 billion next year.

Vale also said it expected to produce between 340 million and 350 million tonnes of iron ore in 2016, an amount that could increase to between 380 million and 400 million tonnes in 2017 and to 420 million and 450 million tonnes in 2020. (Reporting by Gustavo Bonato and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

