FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Vale to focus on returns, sees asset sales closing soon
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Health
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 29, 2016 / 4:02 PM / 9 months ago

Vale to focus on returns, sees asset sales closing soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Vale SA, the world's largest iron ore producer, plans to focus strategic actions on improving global ore recovery and price realization as a way to bolster profitability in coming years, executives said on Tuesday.

Rio de Janeiro-based Vale will soon announce the closing of several asset divestitures aimed at helping the company reduce net debt between $15 billion and $17 billion in coming years, Chief Executive Officer Murilo Ferreira said at an annual event with the company's investors in New York.

Reporting by Christian Plumb; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Roberto Samora

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.