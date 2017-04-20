FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vale's first-quarter output falls on weather; reiterates guidance
April 20, 2017 / 11:24 AM / 4 months ago

Vale's first-quarter output falls on weather; reiterates guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 20 (Reuters) - Vale SA's first-quarter iron ore output fell 6.7 percent as seasonal rainfalls in a fast-growing mine in northern Brazil hampered extraction and the world's No. 1 producer of the raw material sought to rein in production at low-margin facilities.

In a Thursday statement, Vale said iron ore production totaled 86.198 million tonnes last quarter, compared with 92.386 million tonnes in the prior three months. First-quarter trends indicate that ore output could come within guidance of 360 million tonnes to 380 million tonnes this year.

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal

