FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vale wins order reopening iron port; has 60 days to fix problems
Sections
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Tech and comms
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 25, 2016 / 9:50 PM / 2 years ago

Vale wins order reopening iron port; has 60 days to fix problems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian mining company Vale SA won an injunction on Monday reopening the Port of Tubarao, near Vitoria, Brazil to iron ore exports and coal imports, overturning a court order last week that closed the terminal on environmental grounds, the company’s lawyer told Reuters.

The injunction gave Vale, the world’s largest iron ore exporter, 60 days to fix water and air pollution issues or face reclosure of the facility, said the lawyer, Sergio Bermudes, of Sergio Bermudes Advogados.

Tubarao moves about 35 percent of Vale’s more than 300 tonnes of annual iron ore exports and is also home to a Brazilian unit of ArcelorMittal SA, the world’s largest steelmaker, which was also cited in the original order closing the facility. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.