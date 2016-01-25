Vale wins order reopening iron port; has 60 days to fix problems

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian mining company Vale SA won an injunction on Monday reopening the Port of Tubarao, near Vitoria, Brazil to iron ore exports and coal imports, overturning a court order last week that closed the terminal on environmental grounds, the company’s lawyer told Reuters.

The injunction gave Vale, the world’s largest iron ore exporter, 60 days to fix water and air pollution issues or face reclosure of the facility, said the lawyer, Sergio Bermudes, of Sergio Bermudes Advogados.

Tubarao moves about 35 percent of Vale’s more than 300 tonnes of annual iron ore exports and is also home to a Brazilian unit of ArcelorMittal SA, the world’s largest steelmaker, which was also cited in the original order closing the facility. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)