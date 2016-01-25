FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vale confirms court order allowing it to reopen Port of Tubarao
January 25, 2016 / 11:26 PM / 2 years ago

Vale confirms court order allowing it to reopen Port of Tubarao

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian mining company Vale SA on Monday confirmed that an appeals court overturned an order closing its Port of Tubarao iron ore and coal terminals, allowing it to restart a facility responsible for about a third of its iron ore exports.

Vale, the world’s largest iron ore exporter, said the order came from Brazil’s Federal Regional Tribunal.

Reuters, citing the company’s lawyer Sergio Bermudes, had earlier reported that the court had issued an order reopening the port and that it has 60 days to present a plan to fix environmental problems that led to the original closure. (Reporting by Jeb Blount)

