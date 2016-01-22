Vale says 200,000 tns/day of iron ore halted at Tubarão port

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The court-ordered closure of miner Vale SA’s Port of Tubarão in Brazil has blocked the loading of some 200,000 tonnes of iron ore per day, the company said in a Friday statement.

The court order, issued on Thursday due to pollution concerns, is also blocking access to 44,0000 tonnes of imported coal per day, which supplies much of Brazil’s steel industry. Also on Friday, Moody’s put Vale’s credit rating on review for possible downgrade to “junk” status. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Bernard Orr)