FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moody's puts Brazil miner Vale under review for downgrade
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 22, 2016 / 10:05 AM / 2 years ago

Moody's puts Brazil miner Vale under review for downgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Moody’s placed the credit ratings of Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA under review for downgrade on Friday, one day after it put nine mining companies in Latin America on review for downgrade due to low metals prices.

Moody’s said slowing growth in the Chinese economy, which consumes half the world’s base metals and is a player in precious metals, iron ore and coal markets is weakening demand and prices for the commodities.

Prices for Chinese-landed iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI, which makes up the bulk of Vale’s revenue, are trading around their lowest levels in nearly a decade.

See the full report from Moody's: (here) (Reporting by Reese Ewing; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.