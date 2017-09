RIO DE JANEIRO, July 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA posted second-quarter net profit of $1.68 billion on Thursday bolstered by a recovery in iron ore prices during the period and the weakening real.

The quarterly profit was its first in a year and 17.3 percent higher than the same period last year. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer and Jeb Blount; editing by David Clarke)