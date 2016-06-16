Brazil's Vale to support JV Samarco if unable to resume operations

SAO PAULO, June 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale is ready to support Samarco, a joint venture with BHP Billiton, if the company is unable to resume operations this year after a deadly dam spill last November forced its mine to close, a Vale executive said on Thursday.

Rogerio Nogueira, director of investor relations, told analysts at an event in Sao Paulo that Samarco could still restart mining this year, but it depended on the support of society.