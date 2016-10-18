FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samarco could resume operations by mid-2017, Vale director says
October 18, 2016 / 4:20 PM / 10 months ago

Samarco could resume operations by mid-2017, Vale director says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - It is "feasible" that iron ore miner Samarco could resume operations by the middle of next year, a senior executive at Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Tuesday.

"It does not make sense that every time there is an accident, as a penalty, the company should cease to exist," Clovis Torres, director of human resources, health and security, sustainability and energy at Vale, said at an event.

In November the collapse of a dam used by Samarco, a joint venture of Vale and BHP Billiton Ltd, left hundreds homeless and triggered Brazil's worst environmental disaster on record. (Reporting by Martha Nogueira; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
