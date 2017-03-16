FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Vale says Brazil court suspends Samarco damages lawsuit to help deal
March 16, 2017 / 10:45 PM / 5 months ago

Vale says Brazil court suspends Samarco damages lawsuit to help deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA said on Thursday that a federal court in Minas Gerais has suspended a case brought by prosecutors seeking 155 billion reais ($49.7 billion) in damages for the 2015 Samarco mine disaster.

Vale said in a securities filing the court suspended other lawsuits to facilitate negotiation of a final deal on damages resulting from the collapse of a tailings dam at the mine - a joint venture between Vale and the world's largest mining company, BHP Billiton Ltd. ($1 = 3.1180 reais) (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

