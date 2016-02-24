FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil workers at Vale's Timbopeba iron mine on strike over bonus
February 24, 2016

Brazil workers at Vale's Timbopeba iron mine on strike over bonus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Workers in Brazil at Vale’s Timbopeba iron ore mine in Minas Gerais state went on strike early on Wednesday in protest over the payment of a profit sharing bonus, the local union said.

Vale SA’s decided not to pay the bonus in 2015 for the first time in recent history, as the recent plunge in metals prices hits its earnings.

“We think that this could influence other mines and other union representatives (to strike). Only a national strike will likely influence the decision of Vale,” the director of the local miners union, Valerio Vieira, said. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Reese Ewing)

