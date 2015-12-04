FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Vale hopes to have Samarco victims in homes by Christmas
December 4, 2015 / 12:46 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Vale hopes to have Samarco victims in homes by Christmas

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian mining company Vale SA hopes to have all the displaced victims of a deadly dam-burst disaster at the Samarco Mineração SA mine in Brazil’s Minas Gerais state in permanent homes by Christmas, chief financial officer Luciano Siani said on Friday.

Vale also says its plan to restore the Doce River, damaged by a giant release of muddy iron ore mine tailings as a result of the dam burst, aims to leave the river better than it was before the accident at Samarco.

Samarco is a 50-50 joint venture between Vale and Australia’s BHP Billiton Ltd. Siani spoke at an investor event in London. (Reporting by Maytaal Angel and Eric Onstad in London; Writing by Jeb Blount in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

