FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Vale says Brazil judge gives 30 days more for Samarco deposits
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 12, 2016 / 11:01 AM / 8 months ago

Vale says Brazil judge gives 30 days more for Samarco deposits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Vale SA said on Monday that a Brazilian judge had given the world's No. 1 iron ore producer another 30 days to deposit part of 1.2 billion reais ($355 million) in reparation guarantees related to a dam accident at Samarco Mineração.

In a securities filing, Vale reiterated its support for Samarco, in which it and BHP Billiton Plc each own a 50 percent stake.

The Brazil-based iron ore joint venture halted operations almost 13 months ago following a deadly dam break that destroyed a city and killed 19 people.

$1 = 3.3770 reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.