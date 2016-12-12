Vale says Brazil judge gives 30 days more for Samarco deposits

SAO PAULO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Vale SA said on Monday that a Brazilian judge had given the world's No. 1 iron ore producer another 30 days to deposit part of 1.2 billion reais ($355 million) in reparation guarantees related to a dam accident at Samarco Mineração.

In a securities filing, Vale reiterated its support for Samarco, in which it and BHP Billiton Plc each own a 50 percent stake.

The Brazil-based iron ore joint venture halted operations almost 13 months ago following a deadly dam break that destroyed a city and killed 19 people.