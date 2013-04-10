FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shares of Brazil miner Vale drop in wake of tax ruling
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 10, 2013 / 7:40 PM / 4 years ago

Shares of Brazil miner Vale drop in wake of tax ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 10 (Reuters) - Preferred shares of Brazilian mining firm Vale SA fell nearly 3 percent on Wednesday, reversing gains earlier in the session, after Brazil’s Supreme Court declared a partial end to double taxation of foreign units of Brazilian companies.

Vale, the world’s No. 2 mining company and largest producer of iron ore, faces about 30 billion reais ($15.2 billion) in back taxes on profits from foreign units. The company considers it improper double taxation.

Vale shares gained earlier in the session after encouraging China inflation data.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.