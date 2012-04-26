FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vale says gov't pressure likely to up its tax bill
#Market News
April 26, 2012 / 3:50 PM / in 5 years

Vale says gov't pressure likely to up its tax bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian iron ore miner Vale is likely to face a heavier tax bill in future than the effective 20 percent rate it has paid in recent years due to pressure from the government, its finance director and head of investor relations, Tito Martins, said on Thursday.

Separately, Director of Ferrous Metals Jose Martins said Vale is making 10 to 15 percent of its iron ore sales on a tender basis. Tender sales are based on shipments at sea, he said, and not based on Platts iron ore price index, widely followed by the market.

