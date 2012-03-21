FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vale's Carajas iron ore rail line still closed
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 21, 2012 / 2:55 PM / 6 years ago

Vale's Carajas iron ore rail line still closed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* No new forecast for when the railway could reopen
    * Vale sees minimal impact, to speed flow to other ports

    SAO PAULO, March 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale
 said on Wednesday the rail line serving its Carajas
iron ore mine remained closed after hopes the track that
connects its single largest mine to a sea port would reopen by
Tuesday.	
    Traffic on the railway was stopped after a metal structure
on a bridge over the Mearim River collapsed last Friday. The
company's press office said it had no new forecast for when the
track could reopen.	
    Vale said on Monday it expected the closure would keep about
300,000 tonnes of ore from reaching the Ponta da Madeira port in
the state of Maranhao, but expected to compensate for that with 
faster shipments through other ports.	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Peter Murphy)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.