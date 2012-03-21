Vale's Carajas iron ore rail line still closed

* No new forecast for when the railway could reopen * Vale sees minimal impact, to speed flow to other ports SAO PAULO, March 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale said on Wednesday the rail line serving its Carajas iron ore mine remained closed after hopes the track that connects its single largest mine to a sea port would reopen by Tuesday. Traffic on the railway was stopped after a metal structure on a bridge over the Mearim River collapsed last Friday. The company's press office said it had no new forecast for when the track could reopen. Vale said on Monday it expected the closure would keep about 300,000 tonnes of ore from reaching the Ponta da Madeira port in the state of Maranhao, but expected to compensate for that with faster shipments through other ports. (Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Peter Murphy)