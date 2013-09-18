FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vale says to transfer control of logistic unit
September 18, 2013 / 3:38 PM / 4 years ago

Vale says to transfer control of logistic unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian iron ore company Vale SA said on Wednesday that it signed an accord to sell a 26 percent stake in its VLI SA logistics operation to a consortium led by Brookfield Brasil but that negotiations on terms were still underway.

The company also said it signed an accord to transfer a 20 percent stake in VLI to Japanese firm Mitsui & Co Ltd for 1.51 billion reais ($667 million).

Vale retains control of VLI with 64.1 percent of its total capital, it said in a statement; but if the Brookfield deal went through, Vale’s stake in the unit would be reduced to less than 40 percent. (Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

