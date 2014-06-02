FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Activist Pershing Square starts process to change Allergan board
#Market News
June 2, 2014 / 12:50 PM / 3 years ago

Activist Pershing Square starts process to change Allergan board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Activist investor Pershing Square on Monday said it launched a process to call a special meeting of Allergan Inc shareholders, a move that could turn over most of the drug company’s board and open the door to a takeover by Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pershing CEO Bill Ackman, whose hedge fund owns 9.7 percent of Allergan, urged the company to negotiate with Valeant and said a merger deal could be done within a week. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Editing by Franklin Paul)

