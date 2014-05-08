FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Valeant, Pershing eye shakeup to Allergan board
#Market News
May 8, 2014

Valeant, Pershing eye shakeup to Allergan board

May 8 (Reuters) - Deal-making drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said on Thursday that it plans with activist investor Pershing Square to pursue a special meeting to change up the board of Allergan Inc , which it hopes to acquire.

Valeant Chief Financial Officer Howard Schiller also said the company is ready to negotiate with Allergan and will commence with Pershing a referendum of Allergan shareholders on support for holding discussions with Valeant. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Editing by Franklin Paul)

