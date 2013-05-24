FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Valeant Pharma near deal to acquire Bausch & Lomb -source
May 24, 2013 / 4:26 PM / 4 years ago

Valeant Pharma near deal to acquire Bausch & Lomb -source

NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - Canada’s Valeant Pharmaceuticals International is nearing a deal to acquire eye care company Bausch & Lomb from private equity owner Warburg Pincus LLC for about $9 billion, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The person requested anonymity because the matter is not public. Valeant and Bausch & Lomb could not be immediately reached for comment. Warburg Pincus declined to comment.

The Wall Street Journal, which earlier reported on the talks, said a deal might come as soon as next week.

