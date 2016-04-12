FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Valeant's bond holders intend to call default
April 12, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

Valeant's bond holders intend to call default

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said it received a notice of default from its bond holders as a result of its failure to file its annual report on time.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Tuesday that Centerbridge Partners LP intends to call a default.

The move would start a 60-day period during which the embattled drugmaker would have to file its annual report or potentially be forced to repay the bonds early, the WSJ reported. (on.wsj.com/1TPIVpH)

Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru

