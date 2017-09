March 21 (Reuters) - Embattled Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said on Monday Chief Executive Michael Pearson would step down and that the company had appointed activist investor William Ackman to its board.

The company said it had started a search for a successor to Pearson. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)